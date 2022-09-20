There is less than one week to go until voting in the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards closes.
Voting for businesses across the 32 award categories will close on Wednesday, September 28. Category winners will be announced at an awards presentation evening on Tuesday, November 22.
This year the awards are being run on behalf of the Examiner by event company Precedent Productions.
Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the Local Business Awards provides an opportunity for people to show their appreciation for the outstanding providers of goods and services in their community.
"Business owners, managers and staff work hard and often go above and beyond to help their clients and customers," he said.
"As members of the community, we reap the benefits of their efforts, which can make our own lives happier and easier in many ways.
"Nominating someone for their outstanding service or products is a great way to thank these people, who are the backbone of our community."
Businesses can register to be part of the awards on www.thebusinessawards.com.au. Voters head to the same website where they can find the profiles of their favourite businesses and vote for them.
Award finalists are selected based on the number of votes they receive from the public in their category. The more votes received, the better chance of that business being selected as a category finalist.
For more information on the Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards or to vote go to www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
