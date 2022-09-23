Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group's In the Pink breakfast returns after pandemic break

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline volunteer and cancer survivor Pauline Wilson, breakfast coordinator Margaret Greentree, Jarmila Seymour from Lifeline and Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group member Christine Walton in Nelson Bay. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

Lifeline in Nelson Bay has turned its window display pink ahead of the anticipated return of Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group's In the Pink breakfast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.