Lifeline in Nelson Bay has turned its window display pink ahead of the anticipated return of Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group's In the Pink breakfast.
One of support group's two major fundraising events of the year, it has been unable to hold the popular breakfast event since 2019 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it will make its grand return to Nelson Bay Bowling Club in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"It is one of major fundraisers - all the money raised goes towards helping breast cancer patients living on the Tomaree Peninsula - but aside from that, it's a real social event," support group member and breakfast coordinator Margaret Greentree said.
"There was 309 people at our last breakfast in 2019 and we expect just as many this year. It's a lot of fun, plus you get a nice breakfast and hear from some inspiring people."
Graham 'Nicko' Nickisson, who has dedicated 40 years of his life to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, will be the guest speaker at the breakfast on Wednesday, October 19.
The well known and loved former aircrew officer now spreads the word about what the helicopter service does.
Tickets to the In the Pink breakfast, which cost $30 per person, are on sale now through Nelson Bay Bowling Club. Sales will close on October 12 or when sold out.
To promote the breakfast, the Lifeline op-shop in the Nelson Bay town centre has dressed its window up in a eye-catching pink display.
Lifeline Nelson Bay shop manager Danielle Robinson said there was a strong relationship between to two not-for-profit organisations, which is why she supported the group by promoting their breakfast.
"Three of my volunteers are survivors of breast cancer. Mental health issues can be a factor with women who develop the disease," she said.
The breakfast has also been strongly supported by local businesses.
A total of $500 in vouchers to use at businesses around the Tomaree Peninsula has been donated for the group's Shop the Bay breakfast raffle.
A further 45 businesses have donated items or vouchers for a separate raffle that will be drawn at the breakfast.
"Businesses in the Bay are so generous," support group member Christine Walton said. "We have great support from local businesses and we're very thankful."
Ms Greentree and Walton have been members of the support group for eight and six years respectively. They both said it was "rewarding" to help breast cancer patients in their community through the support group.
All members of the public are invited to attend the breakfast which will begin at 7am.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.