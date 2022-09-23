With the upcoming holiday period I have a couple of concerns as an avid rock fisherman.
I've fished the ocean rocks for 40 years. Port Stephens Council has made it law to wear a lifejacket while rock fishing but if you're not fishing you can stand next to me on a dangerous ledge and take a selfie and not have to wear a lifejacket.
So your chance of being swept to your death is less than mine because your selfie-taking aura offers protection?
Parents let kids roam around ledges exploring. Some behaviour I've witnessed is borderline insane, yet it's the bloke with the fishing rod who has four decades of ocean knowledge that will cop a fine. Can someone from the council please explain to us all why everyone who is at water level on the ocean rocks isn't forced by law to wear a lifejacket?
The fisherman that is fined will easily win an appeal in court based on my observation.
There were some interesting comments from our new Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott and Counillor Leah Anderson at the September 13 council meeting, the webcast of which which can be viewed on Port Stephens Council's website.
Instead of focusing on the Ascent Apartments proposal in Nelson Bay (which received an overwhelmingly positive recommendation of approval from council staff), Cr Arnott and Cr Anderson sent out a welcome message to developers - inviting them to build high-rise towers of unlimited height in Raymond Terrace?
I'm all for well-designed higher density developments in our town centres, but this sort of ridiculous proposition deflects from actual live projects which could be addressing the housing supply issue, supporting our struggling town centres and contributing much needed funding to council's own financial position.
It is time this political game-playing stops and the focus be on moving Port Stephens forward.
I would like to ask people to keep their pet cats inside.
We recently had a chicken mauled by a local cat. Cats should be kept inside as they are natural predators to many species - especially birds (and chickens).
The declaration of a third la Nina has hit flood prone communities hard.
Thousands of people remain homeless and living in temporary accommodation, others are living in flood damaged homes desperately waiting for building repairs. People are overwhelmed.
The possibility of facing a flooding event for the fourth time in five years is too much.
Australian Red Cross continues to work in more than 100 communities in NSW impacted from the compounding effects of floods, fires and the global pandemic.
There can be no doubt that more challenges will emerge.
There are practical steps that people can take now to plan and prepare for disasters.
Red Cross has prepared simple and practical resources available at redcross.org.au/prepare, including steps to create your own emergency plan, a Red Cross Get Prepared App, guidance to prepare a survival kit, emergency contacts list, a keepsake list, and information about managing stress in a disaster.
Our experienced Emergency Services personnel see first-hand the value of communities and individuals who have taken time to plan and prepare for potential disasters.
Having a plan in place won't prevent a disaster, but it can reduce the stress and improve your ability to cope if faced with a flood, fire or storm.
