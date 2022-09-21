Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

BOM predicts that Port Stephens in for a drenching on Queen's public holiday: weather

Updated September 21 2022 - 1:29am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Stephens is in for a drenching as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts widespread rain until at least Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.