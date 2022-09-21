Port Stephens is in for a drenching as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts widespread rain until at least Saturday.
The Queen's public holiday on Thursday is expected to be a wet one with a "near 100 per cent" chance of rain thanks to a low pressure system along the state's southern inland border, combined with a weak high pressure system in the Tasman Sea.
The BOM has forecast a "very high" chance of rain for Port Stephens on Wednesday afternoon and evening, as well as a "chance of a thunderstorm" in the Upper Hunter.
For the National Day of Mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the BOM has also forecast a "very high" chance of rain - between 20 and 35mm of rainfall - and of a thunderstorm.
Showers have been predicted up until Saturday, with the sun set to make an appearance again on Sunday.
A strong wind warning is in place for the Hunter coast.
It comes as the BOM declared a third La Nina event in a row last week.
