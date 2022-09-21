Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Nelson Bay Marlins win Hunter Central Coast AFL Plate Men's grand final, break nine year premiership drought

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 21 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Marlins celebrating their premiership win after defeating Newcastle City in the grand final. Pictures by Merrillie Redden Photography.

Fuelled by a strong sense of belief, a season of putting in the work and a groundswell of community support, the Nelson Bay Marlins achieved the dream on Saturday and broke a nine year premiership drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.