Fuelled by a strong sense of belief, a season of putting in the work and a groundswell of community support, the Nelson Bay Marlins achieved the dream on Saturday and broke a nine year premiership drought.
Nelson Bay dealt the Newcastle City Blues a 9.15.(69) to 5.8.(38) loss in the 2022 Hunter Central Coast AFL Plate Men's grand final on September 17 to cap off a season of incredible growth for the team and the club as a whole.
"It seems surreal," Nelson Bay Marlins AFL Club president Josh Horvath said of the achievement.
"Everyone is absolutely elated and relieved, to be honest. The boys have worked so hard - the whole club has - this season to get us here."
Nelson Bay's most senior men's AFL team last won a premiership in 2013.
After a winless 2021 season, new life was breathed into the Marlins following the postseason amalgamation of Nelson Bay's junior and senior AFL clubs.
With captain Matthew Blythe and coach-player Nic Griffith at the helm, a mix of young and experienced players, like former AFL professional Craig Bird, in the lineup and a fresh energy surrounding the club, a fierce and competitive Marlins team entered the competition this season.
They finished third on the ladder with just three losses, and defeated the Blues three weeks ago to become the first team through to the grand final.
Horvath said there was some nerves going into Saturday's grand final, held at Bateau Bay Sports Complex, but you would not have known it when looking at the Marlins on the field.
A "fast, ferocious and physical" game, the Marlins kicked the first goal and held a lead over the Blues in all four quarters.
Confidence was slightly shaken when the Marlins lost full back Adam Blythe in the second quarter. He dislocated his shoulder in a marking contest.
Paramedics dealt with his shoulder quickly and he was able to watch the rest of the Marlins game.
But the Marlins rallied to put on their best performance in the fourth and final quarter, kicking four goals to seal their premiership win.
"There was just so much belief in the playing group that they could do it this season," Horvath said.
"Everything off the field, the amalgamation, the sponsorship we attracted this season, the support, the players just really started to believe that they could do it.
"Mid-season there was a few losses but I think that helped. They really switched on after that and took it to another level.
"When that siren sounded on Saturday, it was just pure elation."
Best on ground for the Marlins on Saturday was Harrison Lack, the league's best and fairest for 2022 Wayde Blackburne plus rising star award winner Kair Offen, Adam Blythe before dislocating his shoulder and Craig Bird.
Horvath paid tribute to Bird, who has flagged possible retirement from AFL, who he said has "brought so much experience" to the team.
"His playing experience in this sport, especially big game experience as a former professional, has really brought so much to this team," Horvath said.
"From the shed conversations he has with the team at half time, his ability to keep a level head - his contribution is invaluable."
Horvath said Bird had a strong first quarter, including kicking one goal, which helped set the Marlins up for success. Blackburne kicked six goals and David Wood two.
A "couple of hundred" club supporters travelled to the Central Coast on Saturday to watch the Marlins win the premiership. Harbourside Haven even lent the club their 30-seater bus to transport supporters to the game.
Horvath said the club would look to start preseason training in November, but had no plans to move up to first grade in 2023.
"We're expecting to lose some players to retirement and RAAF postings before the next season, and there's still room for growth, to build on what we've done this season," he said.
"Our goal now is to stay where we are, work towards another premiership and promotion possibly the following year. We hope by 2024 to enter two teams into the competition."
