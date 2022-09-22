House of the Week: 36 Vista Avenue, Soldiers Point

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 cars
Stunning water views, fabulous peninsula location and a beautiful house made for entertaining - and showing off - make this property the definitive 'des res'.
The gorgeous blue vistas are on show from expansive open-plan living featuring a sleek, modern kitchen, lounge area and dining.
One can imagine spending an inordinate amount of time on the large covered balcony, with its uninterrupted views of the Port Stephens waterways.
The master bedroom has the same spectacular views, a large en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There are three more bedrooms and another two stylish bathrooms, and a second living area on the ground floor.
Features include a commercial elevator, double drive-through garage, and ducted air-conditioning as well as split systems.
Vista Avenue is on the tightly held Soldiers Point peninsula, a serene and stunning pocket of Port Stephens with absolute waterfront. A host of amenities are close by, including Sunrise Beach (just a street away), schools, shops and restaurants including the renowned Bannisters.
