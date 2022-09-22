Newcastle Rugby League have again endorsed the Northern Hawks to join next year's first-grade competition but officials are awaiting a final decision from the state governing body.
John Crooks, chairman of Newcastle RL, says the Hawks have been given the green light by the board which would make an 11-team draw for 2023.
However, almost a fortnight on from the Hawks winning the Newcastle RL reserve-grade premiership, Crooks says uncertainly still surrounds the situation with NSW Rugby League making the last call.
"We definitely want them in," Crooks told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
Newcastle RL backed the Hawks' promotion bid 12 months ago, but it was ultimately denied by NSWRL.
Following on from a meeting on Tuesday night, Crooks is poised to represent Newcastle RL on a competition committee being put together by NSWRL while Maitland president Frank Lawler will likely fly the flag for district clubs.
