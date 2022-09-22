Port Stephens Examiner
Newcastle Rugby League endorses promotion of Northern Hawks in 2023, awaiting decision from state governing body

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:04pm
The Northern Hawks score during the recent Newcastle Rugby League reserve-grade grand final. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Rugby League have again endorsed the Northern Hawks to join next year's first-grade competition but officials are awaiting a final decision from the state governing body.

