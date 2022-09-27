Magnificent gardens of the Tilligerry Peninsula will be open to the public this month to celebrate spring and show off the best of what the area has to offer.
Tilligerry Open Gardens will return on Sunday, October 23 giving people an opportunity to admire and gain inspiration from nine gardens including Tanilba House, Heaven Gardens, Tilligerry Habitat and Barrangi.
The garden at historic Tanilba House has evolved significantly over its 190 year history and has an ancient Bunya Pine and olive tree.
Today the garden spans three acres and embraces a whimsical cottage garden feel with a broad selection of plants and themes spread across various garden areas.
Heaven Gardens, in Salt Ash, boasts five acres of manicured, landscaped grounds that's divided into two main areas - formal gardens and a natural wetlands.
Barrangi, also in Salt Ash, is a 3.5 acre rambling rural garden created by two passionate gardeners with lots of ideas to reuse, recycle and repurpose.
Other gardens that will be part of the 2022 Tilligerry Open Gardens include Wet Noses and Wagging Tails and The Secret Garden in Tanilba Bay, The Burrows in Lemon Tree Passage and Serenity in Mallabula.
Tickets cost $10 from trybooking.com/events/landing/916952. Tickets provide access to all nine gardens.
Tickets, $15 each, into the open gardens event will also available to buy from Tilligerry Habitat and Kindred Living in Lemon Tree Passage from Monday, October 17.
Limited tickets, $15 each, will be available to buy on the day from Heaven Gardens and Barrangi. Children under 16 are free.
Gardens will be open to viewing from 10am-3pm on the day.
Proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to Tilligerry Community Association.
Read more about the properties on the 2022 Tilligerry Open Gardens tour here.
