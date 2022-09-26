Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Plan of action in place as Fingal Bay residents form association to tackle safety and maintenance issues in community

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Areas of the Fingal Bay foreshore that the community is seeking to fix

A clean-up day to tackle overgrown vegetation will be one of the first actions the newly formed Fingal Bay Community Association takes after forming in September to make resident-led improvements in the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.