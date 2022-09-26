A clean-up day to tackle overgrown vegetation will be one of the first actions the newly formed Fingal Bay Community Association takes after forming in September to make resident-led improvements in the town.
Fingal Bay residents heeded the call to form an association, which will advocate on the community's behalf and seek grants to make improvements in the town, seeing more than 100 people turn out to the inaugural meeting on September 18 and sign up to become a member.
Heather Noonan, a Fingal Bay resident of three decades, was elected chairperson of the association's seven-person committee.
She said the inaugural meeting held at Fingal Bay Sports Club was "very positive" but there was "disappointment" when she outlined to attendees why the association was needed.
"This initiative has brought the community together with a common cause and we have been very encouraged by the widespread support so far," Mrs Noonan said.
"As part of my address [at the meeting] I provided a summary of what has been done over the last 12 months to bring awareness to council and the councillors about the neglected state of the foreshore between Boulder Bay Road and Tuna Crescent, and other issues which are well overdue for maintenance or renewal.
"A number of residents expressed their disappointment about the lack of action by council. I explained that council does not have any funds available to undertake this work.
"A lot of residents found this hard to understand as they expected council would have been putting money aside to address these issues but unfortunately this hasn't happened. I explained that the best way to move forward was to form a community association which would allow us to apply for grants from the NSW Government."
Also on the committee are long-time Fingal Bay residents Anita Hutchison, elected as treasurer, Mark Clayton, secretary, and four general committee members.
The committee's next task will be to register the association with NSW Fair Trading and open a bank account.
Mrs Noonan said once this is done, the 103-member association could set about applying for relevant grants.
"We have a list of priorities that we are keen to achieve but any progress towards these will of course be determined by the amount of any grants that we may receive," she said.
"In the meantime, we would like to start with a voluntary clean-up day to tackle some of the overgrown vegetation and will seek approval from council to do this."
The Knaggs family, who have been in Fingal Bay the past 32 years, have made a "very generous donation" to the association.
The formation of the association has been building since May when about 100 residents held a public meeting to voice their concerns about the lack of spending from Port Stephens Council and the government in the suburb.
While a number of councillors and members of parliament turned out to listen to residents, they were later informed that action on their maintenance and safety concerns would not likely happen anytime soon as there was no funding available.
Port Stephens Council has since secured a $1.8 million state government grant to fix a section of Marine Drive that experienced a landslip in the March 2021 severe weather event.
Learning that there was no money to spend to make improvements in the community, residents have formed an association to seek grants themselves and work with Port Stephens Council to tackle their priority issues.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
