In case you missed it, here's what's making headlines in Port Stephens this week

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out what's happening around the Port. Read more.
Newcastle Rugby League have again endorsed the Northern Hawks to join next year's first-grade competition but officials are awaiting a final decision from the state governing body. Read More.
"Undercover police engaged with you, and on the first occasion at about midnight on the 8th of April you were identified to supply 1.24 grams of cocaine ... then on the following day you were monitored and supplied 1.67 grams of cocaine," he said. Read more.
Millions of customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, driver's licence numbers, passport numbers or addresses could have been accessed in the attack, Optus has confirmed. Read more.
On his own and with back-up about 25 minutes away from the location at Bingleburra near Dungog, the part-time Police Rescue Squad operator attached his body-worn camera to the bull bar of his vehicle and waded in to get a better handle on the situation. Read more.
COHO Property director Rod Salmon said it was "extremely disappointing" that councillors went against the planning recommendation to approve the company's development application for the 81 apartment building called Ascent Nelson Bay. Read more.
Would you plan your own funeral?
Whether you want your ashes to be dropped into the ocean in a turtle shaped biodegradable urn or farewelled in a coffin wrapped in your favourite footy team colours - the options are endless. Read more.
Josie Johnson and Nathan Ashpole have a passion for getting the hands of Port Stephens' youth on a footy.
The Port Stephens Power AFL Club duo run an Auskick program aimed at growing grassroots footy for young players aged between five and 12. Read more.
