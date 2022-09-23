Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Four new F-35A Lightning Aircraft II touch down at Williamtown RAAF Base, join No. 81 Wing

Updated September 23 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A further four F-35A Lightning II aircraft have touched down in Williamtown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.