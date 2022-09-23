A further four F-35A Lightning II aircraft have touched down in Williamtown.
The new aircraft, which brings Australia's total F-35A fleet to 54 out of a planned 72, arrived at the RAAF base in Port Stephens between Tuesday, August 30 and Friday, September 2.
The newest aircraft have been accepted by No 77 Squadron on behalf of No 81 Wing in Air Combat Group.
Commanding officer of No 77 Squadron, Wing Commander Tim Ireland, said the new arrivals was another important step forward in the stand-up of Australia's F-35A combat capability.
"These new jets represent a 10 per cent increase in training and combat capacity for our growing F 35A fighting Wing," Wing Commander Ireland said.
The latest aircraft were ferried across the Pacific Ocean as part of Exercise Lightning Ferry 22-3.
The four F-35As made the journey from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, United States, with a trans-Pacific stops made at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.
They were supported by Air Mobility Group elements, including a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport from No 33 Squadron and a C-17A Globemaster from No 36 Squadron.
Wing Commander Ireland said the success of Exercise Lightning Ferry 22-3 was the result of detailed planning and coordination across Air Force.
"All ferries are complex events requiring synchronisation and flexibility from across Air Combat Group, Air Mobility Group, Air Combat Systems Program Office, Aerospace Combat Systems Branch and the Air Operations Centre," Wing Commander Ireland said.
"These four aircraft represent a quarter of a fighter squadron in capability. Australia now has three-quarters of its F-35As at home.
"No 77 Squadron celebrated 80 years of service this year. We all feel very honoured to be advancing our F-35A capability rapidly forward."
