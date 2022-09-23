A country cop took protecting his community to the next level when he rescued three people from floodwaters at Bingleburra near Dungog on Thursday, September 22.
"My thoughts were: 'I've got a job to do and this is what we're doing'," he said.
The Port Stephens Hunter Police District officer, based at East Gresford was on solo duty and just minutes away when he got the call to head to the causeway, where a four-wheel drive had been swept into fast-flowing water.
"I had a number of scenarios going through my head and the one that presented itself wasn't the one that was in my head, when I saw the lady that was clinging to the car," the Senior Constable said.
He wasted no time wading into floodwaters to get to that woman, but once he got close enough, she alerted him of a four year-old boy in the car.
"My attention was focused on that and thankfully I extricated him from the vehicle without any problems," he said.
Constable Hansen proceeded to assist the 51 year-old woman and the other 44 year-old woman to safety.
"The 44 year-old lady had a pre-existing injury so she wasn't as agile and unable to get through the rear window so that's when I set up a stabilisation line," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He connected a winch to a snatch strap and talked the woman through rigging it up inside the vehicle.
"It's a stressful situation but I was lucky they made the job a lot easier, because they remained calm throughout the whole scenario," he said.
In his almost 20 years with the NSW Police Force, Constable Hansen said the rescue operation was his "most unique" experience to date.
He's involved with Newcastle Police Rescue and has spent time helping floodwater victims in Lismore, Port Macquarie and Kempsey, but often in teams of two or three.
"There were no other emergency services on scene, it was just me. The nearest service would've been about 20 minutes away and there was just no time to waste."
"I turned up relatively quick and had to effect the rescue by myself," Constable Hansen said.
"You just can't sort of standby, watch and see the fear in people, so I acted on that."
He said there was no time for nerves and he broke down his operation into smaller sections, to avoid becoming overwhelmed.
"I didn't know how stable the car was, what was underneath the car or if it was going to get swept up.
"All these factors you have in the back of your mind, but you hope for the best," he said.
"I guess once you start, you can't let the nerves get to you because that's when you start to make mistakes."
Fortunately it was a positive outcome for all and Constable Hansen said he was feeling appreciative of the gratitude he'd been receiving from the community.
"After the last 24 hours [following the rescue] it's been a whirlwind, and the praise that I have received has been amazing," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.