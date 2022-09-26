Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Nelson Bay's Clark family share the love of refereeing touch football

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Nelson Bay's Clark family - Alec, Sam, John and Erin, who all have a passion for touch football. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

A mum who was the number one touch football referee in the world, a dad who has played for Australia, a son with international caps and a daughter who referees, coaches and plays - it's a family affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.