Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Clubs celebrate season end as summer sport in Port Stephens ramps up

By Peter Arnold
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The premiership-winning Bomboras ladies league tag team with coach Blain O'Flaherty at the club's presentation night on September 24.

FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club held their presentation at Shoal Bay Country Club last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.