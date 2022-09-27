FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club held their presentation at Shoal Bay Country Club last Saturday.
It was a special celebration for the premiership-winning ladies league tag team with plenty of worthy trophy winners.
Amberly Keating was the player of the year winner. Best back went to Grace O'Flaherty. Best forward to Alyce Scully. Players' player was Em-jay Walters and the Coaches' Award went to Raegan McIlwaine.
For the Bomboras men's team, Cameron Scully claimed the Jake Coles Memorial Trophy for player of the year, best forward was Isaac Kneipp, best back Robbie Bryant, players' player Bo Earl while Coaches' Awards went to Billy Clarke and Perry White.
Club person of the year went to Darren Coles.
NELSON Bay Diggers Swimming Club are set to start up for their 55th year. Their first meet will be at Tomaree Aquatic Centre on Sunday, October 9.
The Diggers are open to all ages (men, women and children) across a range of distances from 30, 50 and 100 metres. Races are followed by family barbecue.
Club executive president Dick Barwick with help from Amy Barwick and Keith Elliott are finalising their program for the year.
In late October the club will travel to Cobar to help it celebrate their 50th year where they will also host the annual swim between Nelson Bay, Forbes, Gosford and the Cobar Yabbies.
In March 2023 the Diggers will take part in the AIF Swimming Association's Australian titles in Maroubra. Families are welcome to join the swimming club. Registrations on the pool deck at 9am.
ANOTHER Nelson Bay sportsman heading west to Cobar on the same weekend as the four-way swim is former rugby league player Brian Lawrance.
A life member of the Port Stephens Men of League foundation and captain of the Dirty Dozen touring golf group, Brian will travel to Cobar for the rugby league club's 50 year celebrations of the back-to-back premiership wins in 1971-72.
A former Waratah-Mayfield junior rugby league player, Brian, a lightweight goal kicking halfback, knocked back offers to join two Sydney clubs but decided to captain coach in the bush, first at Nyngan in 1970 then at Cobar, finishing with two premierships and two final appearances in a stellar career.
PORT Stephens Oztag is ready to roll with more than 720 registered players across Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace.
Monday nights at the Bay teams will compete in seniors, mixed seniors and juniors while in the Terrace on Tuesday and Wednesday it will be A ,B and C-grade mixed comps and mixed juniors.
Registrations are still being taken. Referees are needed.
