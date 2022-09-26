Moises Henriques, Chris Tremain and Claire Moore are big names in Australian cricket but for the Shoal Bay Public School students that enjoyed some one-on-one time with them, they were just a lot of fun.
In the lead up to the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October and the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, Australian, NSW and Sydney Sixers players have been touring to schools, stopping in at Shoal Bay on August 31.
"The students had a fantastic time learning new skills and meeting some famous cricket players. The professional players stayed around for some Q&A and signed autographs," Dean Gibson, secretary of Nelson Bay Junior Cricket Club, said.
Gibson added that it's building up to be another exciting summer season in local cricket.
"Registration numbers solid, with the start of the season just around the corner, commencing Saturday, October 15," he said.
Places are still available in the cricket club's Junior Blasters program (for children aged 5-7).
More under 13 and 14 players are also needed for the new summer season.
More information can be found on the club's Facebook page, Nelson Bay Cricket Club Jnrs, the PlayCricket website or email nelosnbaycc@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, the Raymond Terrace District Cricket Club will host a free cricket skills day for juniors of all ages and genders at King Park Sporting Complex from 4pm on Thursday, October 6. Anyone who wishes to participate can show up on the day.
The club is also seeking more players.
