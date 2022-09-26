A warm welcome to our holiday visitors with the hope that the weather and water conditions allow you to fully experience a Port Stephens vacation.
I'm pleased to report, for those of you who are keen to catch a fish, that your chances are very good.
Lately I have received many reports of cracker snapper from the shallow reefs off Boat Harbour to the outer islands, particularly in close around Broughton and Boondelbah.
Floating baits of squid, slimy mackerel or big prawns tossed behind a rich berley trail will do the trick.
For those who prefer to use plastics drop into any of the local tackle shops and find out what is hot and what is not.
Flathead are busy around the rim of the port in the warm shallows on the top of the tide.
All the waterways west of Soldiers Point are worth a try.
The beaches are excellent at this time of year, particularly Stockton and Fingal.
Big, mean bream are cruising just behind the shore break keen to attack any bait.
The best would be nippers, fresh mullet of big prawns.
Don't be surprised to hook a tailor, salmon or a lazy mulloway.
Good luck.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or a fishing yarn to share, get in touch with the Examiner's fishing columnist, Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
