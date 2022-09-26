The spring school holiday has arrived in Port Stephens and with it the red and yellow flags have gone up at its patrolled beaches and traffic control measures will soon start for the busy Birubi headland.
During school holiday periods, traffic control and parking changes are put in place on the headland, home to Birubi Beach and sand tourism operators, to ease congestion and parking issues.
For the spring holiday, Port Stephens Council will have traffic control in place at the headland from 8am to 4pm between Friday, September 30 and Monday, October 3.
For the summer school holiday period, traffic control will be in place 8am-4pm between Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 and Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29.
The council said the control hours may be extended to 5pm as required.
Traffic control may include signage and a stop-go person at the top and lower carpark at Birubi Beach.
Additionally, parking is not permitted on the eastern side of James Paterson Street in Anna Bay - the road leading to Birubi Beach - between 6am to 6pm during the holiday periods.
The red and yellow flags are back out on NSW beaches as the start of the new beach season got underway on Saturday, September 23.
Port Stephens has three beaches patrolled by professional lifeguards from Australian Lifeguard Service and Surf Life Saving Club volunteers - Birubi Beach, Fingal Beach and One Mile Beach.
Professional lifeguards patrol all beaches from 9am to 5pm in spring and 9am to 6pm in summer.
They operate on weekdays at Birubi and Fingal beaches and seven days a week at One Mile.
Volunteer surf lifesavers will be on patrol every weekend and public holiday at Birubi and Fingal beaches until Anzac Day in April.
Surf Life Saving NSW president George Shales said despite a third consecutive La Nina being declared, large crowds are expected at beaches throughout spring and summer.
"We had a very wet year last season but beachgoers need to remain vigilant after a record 55 lives were lost in the 12 months to June 2022," Mr Shales said.
"We're ready to help if you get into trouble but we need to work together to keep our beaches and coastal waterways safe for all to enjoy."
Patrolled beach locations, patrol times and live weather updates are available on the BeachSafe app or website.
When swimming at Port Stephens beaches, follow the lifeguards' and lifesavers' directions and obey the signs. It's also a good idea to follow these safety tips:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.