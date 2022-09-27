As holiday-goers make their way to the area for the October long weekend and Spring school holidays, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will be out in numbers, targeting driver safety.
Double demerit points will be in force from 12am on September 30 and will remain in place until 11.59pm on October 3.
The penalty system will make the return, after being temporarily scrapped over the 2021 October long weekend during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Port Stephens-Manning Highway Patrol Inspector Fatih Samsa said police would be targeting the "four D's" over the Labour Day weekend.
"That's driver safety, drug driving, drink driving and dangerous driving," he said.
He said double demerit points would apply to those caught using mobile phones, not wearing a seatbelt, riding without a helmet and/or speeding.
"Anything illegal like that will attract a double demerit point offence."
Despite a higher number of vehicles to be on the roads over the weekend, Inspector Samsa was not expecting a large number of offences.
"People are conscious of the fact there are more police on the roads and double demerits are in force, it's actually the opposite I think, people are more careful on the roads during that time," he said.
He said this year was also "a little different" following the national mourning public holiday on Thursday, September 22 which marked the death of the Queen.
"We just had a public holiday a week ago, so there might not be much traffic."
Regardless, Inspector Samsa said Port Stephens will have increased police numbers patrolling the roads and he encouraged road users to do their part and be safe.
"We encourage people to give themselves plenty of time to travel, don't rush and don't drive beyond your fatigue limits," he said.
He reminded the Port Stephens community that it's important to be safe on the roads at all times, not just over public holiday periods.
"The long weekend obviously has more vehicles on our roads but overall if we can take injuries on the road towards zero that would be perfect, that's our target," he said.
