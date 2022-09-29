Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Double demerits penalty system returns for October long weekend period in Port Stephens

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens-Manning Highway Patrol Inspector Fatih Samsa said police would be targeting "driver safety, drug driving, drink driving and dangerous driving" during the October long weekend.

As holiday-goers make their way to the area for the October long weekend and Spring school holidays, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will be out in numbers, targeting driver safety as part of 'Operation Labour Day'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.