Shoal Bay artist Megan Barrass to showcase work at Artisan Collective Port Stephens in October

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:00pm
See the Local Qualia exhibition containing works by Shoal Bay artist Megan Barrass at Artisan Collective Port Stephens throughout October.

Megan Barrass will be the first person to tell you she loves the place that she lives but if you needed proof, look no further than her artwork.

