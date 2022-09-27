Megan Barrass will be the first person to tell you she loves the place that she lives but if you needed proof, look no further than her artwork.
Some of the scenes represented in the Shoal Bay artist's bold and colourful artworks include Tomaree National Park, Australian fauna and wildlife, the rock wall and fishing boats at d'Albora Marina, Fingal Island, Shoal Bay and Little Beach with its colourful umbrellas and beach towels amongst the pristine environment.
Megan has a 40-metre mural showcasing Port Stephens' natural assets - the sand dunes, national parks, flora and marine life - on display in the heart of Nelson Bay (in O'Meara Lane).
She frequently uses large scale canvases to express herself with generous use of luscious coloured brush strokes of paint.
"Emotion and feeling is so much part of what I am trying to convey. Importantly to me is the viewer's emotional response to the artwork, the mood the artwork creates," she said.
Throughout the month of October Megan's artwork will be on show at Artisan Collective Port Stephens.
The artist-run gallery located at d'Albora Marina provides people an opportunity to buy high quality, locally made art and gifts direct from the makers.
The collective is open seven days from 10am-4pm
To coincide with the exhibition Megan is holding an art workshop at the gallery.
For more information on the workshop email megansartstudio@gmail.com.
