I agree fully with Brooke Holdsworth's letter "Comments distract from the real issue" (Port Stephens Examiner, September 22).
In addition, it is flabbergasting that Port Stephens Council's own planning staff recommend approval of a major investment into the Nelson Bay CBD with the Ascent Apartments DA, but yet some of the Councillors seem to think the views of a minority is more important.
I say "a minority" because the debate over the Ascent Apartments has certainly done the rounds on social media and it seems clear to me that there is only a few who were not in favor.
If this stance continues, odds are it will go to the Land and Environment Court where most likely it will be approved from the information I can see.
The argument of precedent and greed don't stack up to me versus the huge benefits the Ascent Apartments will bring.
To maintain a current eyesore I just don't understand, but then is this a familiar situation we saw in recent times with the Soldiers Point Marina DA to extend the building out over the old slipway. This was rejected and now all there is an old concrete apron collecting sand, seaweed and debris. Just another eyesore to inspire the tourists.
In my opinion, the suggestion to have medium-rise housing i.e. eight-storey townhouses in Raymond Terrace, is a reasonable one.
Raymond Terrace is approachable from all directions and close to the M1. The town is also close to the new East Maitland Hospital. So long the buildings are above flood levels.
In comparison, Nelson Bay is the end of a restricted peninsula, one way in and out. More housing and population growth will only cause traffic congestions, parking restrictions and unfortunately more road damages.
For many months I have been attempting to engage in a discussion with Port Stephens Council regarding vehicles travelling along Blanch Street, Boat Harbour far in excess of the 50km/h speed limit.
This goes on every day at all hours, public transport buses included.
The council staff have stated in writing that they have no ability or responsibility to manage this issue despite their website citing a number of traffic calming and management strategies.
During the many months of sending emails to the council I have been ignored, fobbed off, dismissed and generally given the runaround. The East Ward Councillor also seems unable to resolve this matter.
The council has been asked on several occasions to reinstate the digital speed display previously installed on Blanch Street and to install traffic calming measures, namely a speed hump on the section of roadway between Kingsley Drive and Graham Street.
The council seems to be of the opinion that NSW Police should manage this matter by increasing patrols, and state they have forwarded the data from a recent traffic survey to NSW Police, however no evidence of increased patrols in Boat Harbour can be noted.
I am certain NSW Police have better things to do that sit on Blanch Street with a radar to manage this on behalf of the council.
Many small children, elderly residents, pedestrians and dog walkers use Blanch Street daily and the speeding vehicles are a safety issue for all residents and visitors. I would encourage any other local residents who feel similarly to contact their local Member, Port Stephens Council directly, write to the Examiner or use social media and call these public servants to account.
There is a very simple and permanent solution to this issue and that is a speed hump or other traffic calming measures.
