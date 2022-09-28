Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: September 29

September 28 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COHO Property director Rod Salmon. Right, an earlier design concept for Ascent Nelson Bay located at 11-17 Church Street.

Ascent DA has public support

I agree fully with Brooke Holdsworth's letter "Comments distract from the real issue" (Port Stephens Examiner, September 22).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.