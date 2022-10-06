A once in a lifetime opportunity has come around a second time for Darren Farlow who will is in Hawaii this week to compete in what is considered to be the pinnacle of triathlon events - the Ironman World Championship.
Farlow, aged 53, will head into his second world championship three years after his first older, but in the best shape of his life.
"I have high expectations," a quietly confident Farlow said. "Last time I went to enjoy the experience. This time, I'm there to race."
Farlow began swimming, running and bike riding as a 21 year old to help improve his tennis performance. Over the past three decades, those activities have become what triathlon is today.
Farlow is a dedicated triathlete.
He was the vice president of Tomaree Triathlon Club up until the most recent season and regularly competes in triathlons at home, including the Tri Port Stephens in One Mile, and around Australia, the most recent being a half Ironman on the Sunshine Coast.
Triathlon is not a hobby.
It takes considerable dedication and an athlete must be at the top of their game - specifically, in the top two per cent of their age group - to qualify for the world championship event held in Kona.
Farlow's weekly regime includes three to four pool and open water swim sessions (equating to 12-16km), between 350 and 400km of bike riding, 60-70km of running and two gym sessions.
The 23 hours of training a week is on top of family life and work. Farlow manages Salamander Cycles.
A "smarter not harder" approach to training as he has gotten older, including improvements to his diet and nutrition plus physiotherapy, has helped Farlow get more out of his performance.
The differences are telling.
When Farlow qualified for the 2019 world championship, he did so by coming first in the 50-54 age group at the Port Macquarie Ironman in a time of 10 hours and two minutes.
In Kona that year he completed the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run course in a time of 11.20, placing 135th from a field of 181 people.
At the Port Macquarie Ironman in May, Farlow completed the course in the 50-54 age group in a time of nine hours and 48 minutes.
"That is my fastest time ever. I've never been able to crack the 10 hour barrier before now. I'm hoping to be able to do that again in Kona. The key is to not slow down. The less I slow down on the day, the better chance I have."
Ironman World Championship 2022 official race guide:
Farlow first watched the legendary Ironman event while on holiday with his wife and fellow triathlete Tania in 1999.
The following year, Farlow took up Ironman events. Between the two, the Farlows have completed 36 Ironman events in the past 20 years.
Despite her best efforts, Tania was unable to qualify for a spot in the world championship.
However, she and daughter McKeely, a nutritionist who has been helping her father, flew out with Farlow on Thursday, September 29 ahead of the Ironman on October 7 (Hawaii time).
In addition to Farlow, fellow Tomaree Triathlon Club and Bay-based triathletes Cal Cotter and Pete Bacon will also compete in the 2022 Ironman World Championship.
Farlow and Cotter, from Shoal Bay, will take off in the 50-54 age group from Kailua Pier at 7.35am on October 7.
Bacon, from Soldiers Point, will compete in the 40-44 age group the following day, on October 8 (Hawaii time), starting from Kailua Pier at 7.05am.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
