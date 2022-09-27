The push to use Tomaree Lodge to tackle spiraling rates of homelessness in Port Stephens intensified on Saturday.
More than 50 people turned out to a public rally in Shoal Bay in support of turning the empty lodge and Stockton Centre into short-term crisis accommodation, to house the increasing numbers of homeless in the region.
Organiser Melissa Pond, from Anna Bay, said the rally was "successful" and there was plans in motion to continue putting pressure on the state government to repurpose the centres.
"It's important that we continue to apply pressure on the state government and say that we don't accept their excuses about why these centres cannot be reopened," she said.
In response to a Labor MP call to reopen the centres as temporary accommodation, which followed a roundtable in July highlighting the worsening homelessness issue, the state government said Tomaree's sewage system was "not operational" and "significant parts" of Stockton's "sewage, electricity and water" were "not operational or fit for purpose".
Ms Pond said the next steps would be to launch a petition.
Should it reach 10,000 signatures, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington could present it to state parliament. Ms Washington addressed the rally on Saturday, as did Port Stephens councillor Leah Anderson.
Both have advocated for the centres to be reopened, and have worked to highlight and address the issue of homelessness in the community.
