Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Rally the first step in plan to try and repurpose empty Tomaree Lodge and Stockton Centre

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:01am, first published September 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 50 people turned out to a rally in Shoal Bay on Saturday in a show of support to reopen Tomaree Lodge as short-term accommodation. Picture by Henk Tobbe

The push to use Tomaree Lodge to tackle spiraling rates of homelessness in Port Stephens intensified on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.