It's been months of attempting to heal heart-ache for Natalie Budden following the death of her husband Dave.
The Salamander Bay paramedic succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on March 8, 2022 after a three year battle, leaving behind his wife, his 20 year-old son Joel and 23 year-old daughter Dana.
On October 9, Natalie and Joel will embark on a 152 kilometre ride to remember the man they loved most, as they cycle the Otago Rail Trail on the south island of New Zealand, while also raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease NSW.
"We're heading over a bit earlier for a family holiday and then Dana will come back for university and Joel and I will do the ride," Natalie said.
Natalie is an avid bike rider and said Dave was also a keen cyclist, so the ride felt "only fitting".
"I saw this fundraising ride last year and I thought it would be really nice to do but I kept putting it off and forgot about it," she said.
"Not long after Dave passed I came across it again and I thought 'This is something I really want to do'.
"I want to do it for Dave."
The ride will take place over six days leading Natalie and Joel across Queenstown, Clyde, Lauder, Ranfurly, Dunedin and Christchurch, following the old railway lines that have been turned into mountain bike tracks.
"I think it will be good for us to meet other people in a similar situation and I know Dave will be with us, he loved his bike riding," Natalie said.
She said while it was a chance to remember Dave, she was also passionate about raising funds for MND research and equipment, having experienced the financial difficulties first-hand.
"All of the equipment is very expensive and research is expensive, Dave had an Eyegaze system to help him communicate with us when he lost his ability to speak, and that's $20,000," she said.
"He lost all ability to move so he was totally wheelchair bound and had to be hoisted in and out of bed. It was a big life change. We were lucky to get his wheelchair gifted to us but they're around $40,000."
There is currently no cure for MND however, Natalie said it was important to keep funding for services to allow those with the disease to live more comfortably.
As part of the fundraising bike challenge, Natalie and Joel have to raise a minimum of $3000 each.
"I'm not really an out there person and I haven't been able to do any major fundraising events but I did do a Bunnings barbecue," Natalie said.
At the time of publishing, Natalie has raised $5600 and Joel $3500.
"If between the two of us we can make $10,000 that would be good," Natalie said.
She encouraged people to donate and hoped by sharing her story, she could remind others of the importance of appreciating your loved ones.
"You just don't know what's around the corner, and that's why you've got to make the most of every day. Enjoy life and appreciate your loved ones," she said.
"Even just the little things like say how much you love each other every day."
You can donate here.
