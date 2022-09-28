Spiders, snakes, stick insects, hermit crabs, dogs and horses - Reverend Kesh Rico Govan has blessed all manner of creatures great and small and is gearing up to so so again after a two year break.
Following a COVID-19 hiatus, All Saints Anglican Church's Blessing of the Animals will return on Sunday, October 9.
"The Blessing of the Animals is one of my favourite community services," Rev Govan said.
"This is a celebration for the entire community. Anybody who has a love of animals can come and enjoy the service, whether they have a pet or not. Kids can even bring their stuffed animals."
All animals are welcomed by the church for the service which sees Rev Govan bless animals as a way to recognise the role they play in people's lives.
The service has been running at the Nelson Bay church since 2012.
Rev Govan continued the young tradition when he relocated to Nelson Bay from England with his family in 2014.
"It's a way of thanking God for giving us these wonderful creatures who give us so much joy, happiness and peace," Rev Govan said.
"It's a way of showing our pets that we love and appreciate them and thank them for their unconditional love."
For those unable to take their pet to the church service, owners are encouraged to take along a photograph or a memory item such as a collar or leash to receive a blessing.
At the last Blessing of the Animals service in 2019, Rev Kesh and his team blessed more than 30 different animals including, dogs, cats, parrots, snakes, guinea pigs, mice, spiders, hermit crabs and even a donkey.
"I don't have any phobias," Rev Kesh said.
The Blessing of Animals is linked to Francis of Assisi, a 12th century Italian saint who is remembered for his love for animals and nature.
The service was also made popular in the successful British television series The Vicar of Dibley.
"During the service, we will greet each animal by name and extend a blessing to each one. All animals will receive a pet blessing certificate to take home."
The service will begin at 4pm. This will be followed by refreshments for all who attend.
There is no cost involved with the service.
For more information about the Blessing of the Animals service phone the church office on (02) 4981 1839 or email revkesh@sky.com.
All Saints Anglican Church is located at 25 Church Street, Nelson Bay.
