Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Double demerits penalty system returns for October long weekend period in Port Stephens

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 28 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerit points will be in force from 12am on September 30 and will remain in place until 11.59pm on October 3. File picture

As holiday-goers make their way to the area for the October long weekend and Spring school holidays, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will be out in numbers, targeting driver safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.