Holiday time in Port Stephens: Flags are up at patrolled beaches and traffic control is soon to start on Birubi headland

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 28 2022 - 4:30pm
Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club captain Greg Williams and Kylie Kepreotis in the surf club's watchtower at Birubi Beach.

The spring school holiday has arrived in Port Stephens and with it the red and yellow flags have gone up at its patrolled beaches and traffic control measures will soon start for the busy Birubi headland.

