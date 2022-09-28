Dubbed as the 'desert angel', Corlette's Carol Compton stepped out for the trek of a lifetime over the rolling, red sandhills of the Simpson Desert between August 15 and September 5, and it was all for a good cause.
The 71 year-old spent three weeks venturing across the centre of Australia with nine other trekkers from across the Hunter, where they raised $115,000 for Jenny's Place.
The Newcastle-based organisation is celebrating its 45th year of operation this year.
A Domestic Violence Resource Centre, Jenny's Place helps to provide options for women and children who need support when fleeing violent situations.
"Jenny's Place needs to be kept open because there's just so many women who need help to move on in their lives," Mrs Compton said.
"We've got to keep the doors open."
The trek led the team across 440 kilometres on the French Line four-wheel drive track and Mrs Compton said they had done 700,000 steps by the end of it.
"We walked between 18 and 25 kilometres per day and some of us got shin splints, blisters and there was telling temperatures from minus seven overnight to 34 during the day, but that was really the only discomfort we had," she said.
Four days into the trip, it was Mrs Compton's birthday and the group encountered cyclonic winds and two-and-a-half weeks later they got flooded.
"What we were putting ourselves through for three weeks with no showers or washing hair or anything, is minimal compared to what women and children go through in some of the conditions they are living in," she said.
To help prepare for the on-foot journey Mrs Compton said she walked the Birubi sandhills once a week to get used to scaling dunes.
"I did an hour-and-a-half on them every week and as a group we did 15 to 20 kilometre walks during the week," she said.
She was dubbed a the 'desert angel' by her team because she'd walk ahead to see where lunch was set up and come back to provide encouragement.
"I'd just leave everybody, go and find out where they'd set up lunch then go back and tell them how many more sandhills they had left to go, and at the end of the day I'd do the same," she said.
She said highlights were seeing the views along the way, camping by the edge of three salt lakes and seeing camels.
"It was just magnificent. The centre of Australia is just incredible and being out there in that remote, ancient land. It does affect you."
"When we walked up Big Red we were just kind of looking at each other thinking 'Wow'."
She said the group felt "accomplished and chuffed" with all the money they had raised and she thanked all those who donated and her sponsors for their support.
You can donate to the resource centre by visiting jennysplace.org.
