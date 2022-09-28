Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Corlette's Carol Compton embarks over the Simpson Desert with nine trekkers to raise funds for Jenny's Place

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Compton, 71, back in the comfort of her own home after the trek of a lifetime to raise money for a good cause. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Dubbed as the 'desert angel', Corlette's Carol Compton stepped out for the trek of a lifetime over the rolling, red sandhills of the Simpson Desert between August 15 and September 5, and it was all for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.