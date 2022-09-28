Now-October 9: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free.
Keep the little ones entertained these spring school holidays with activities at Shoal Bay Country Club. There will be a jumping castle, kids disco, projector games and prizes to win each day plus on Sep 27 and Oct 9: Pony Rides and Petting Zoo; Sept 29: Massive Lucky Draw; Oct 2: Slime Making, Sand Art, Face Painting; Oct 4: Australian Wildlife Show and; Oct 6: Mr Monkey Magic Show.
Now-October 7: Tomaree and Raymond Terrace Libraries. Times: Vary. Cost: Free-$10.
Port Stephens Libraries will host various events across the school holidays to keep your little ones entertained. There will be craft, games, woodworking, and other activities on offer. See more on Port Stephens Council's Facebook page.
September 29: Boyd Oval, Medowie. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free.
Enjoy Port Stephens Council's Sunset Cinema Series as part of the Spring School Holiday Program. Relax on complimentary comfy bean bags, eat some popcorn, and grab some local take-away for dinner. Showing will be Back To The Future.
September 30: Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay. Time: 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost: Free.
Enjoy a cocktail by Lemon Tree Passage Distilling while you admire the public art installations and listen to some live tunes by the Cross Duo. Two Bobs Bakery running a food stall to satisfy your hunger.
October 1: Nelson Bay foreshore, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Join Homegrown Markets for its launch of the Marina Market featuring market stalls, street food and live music.
October 1: Apex Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free.
The council's Sunset Cinema Series moves to Nelson Bay. Showing will be Jumanji.
October 2: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes.
October 7: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost: Free.
Enjoy some yummy street food by some local food trucks while you admire the public art installation Terrace Reflections and tunes by The Switch Band. There will also be giant games, chalk activities, and a youth space.
October 7: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 6pm-10pm. Cost: $85 per person.
Broughtons at the Bay and Hope Estate come together to host a five course degustation menu event. The menu will be paired with premium Hope Estate wines and beer matchings. Live music and games will keep patrons entertained between courses with some great prizes to be won in each round. Tickets from: www.trybooking.com.
October 9: Fingal Beach, near surf club. Time: Registration 10am-11am, formation 11am-12pm. Cost: Free
Help form the outline of a humpback whale and a baby on Fingal Beach. The fun 'human whale' event pays tribute to the whales that pass Port Stephens each year. There will also be market and information stalls, an opportunity to help name Marine Parks Association's fibreglass humpback, food and a lot of family friendly fun on offer. A drone will snap a photo of the formation at 12pm.
Oktoberfest
October 9: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 11am-9pm. Cost: Free entry.
The first of Valhalla's annual Oktoberfest celebrations.There will be live music by the OOMPHolics, eclectic market stalls, delicious German style kransky and pretzel platters, pretzel throwing and games. Fancy dress is encouraged. Book a table by phoning (02) 4982 1446.
