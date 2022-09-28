The PCYC has set a new date for its Nations of Origin tournament, which has suffered multiple postponements since 2020 due to COVID-19 and severe weather events across the state.
The youth sporting tournament is now set to be held in Salamander Bay, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Newcastle and Nelson Bay between Wednesday, October 5 and Friday, October 8.
It was meant to be held in the July school holidays but was postponed due to widespread flooding in NSW.
About 700 young people from across NSW will represent the Aboriginal nation in which they live at the four-day sporting and cultural event.
While Nations of Origin is a sport-focused youth event, the program promotes reconciliation, education, sharing of culture and cultural identity.
Sporting teams combine Indigenous and non-Indigenous students who must attain an 80 per cent school attendance rate to be able to participate.
The sports played in the tournament are rugby league, football 5s, netball, basketball and for the first time, gymnastics.
PCYC NSW chief Dominic Teakle said sport is a powerful tool for social change and inclusion.
"Being involved in sport teaches young people important skills such as discipline, patience, communication, healthy behaviours and problem-solving in a team environment," he said.
"Relationship building extends to the significant police involvement in Nations of Origin. Participation in the tournament helps to break down barriers that can exist between police and young people."
Teams were made up with youths aged between 10 and 17 from across the Worimi nation.
