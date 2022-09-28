Port Stephens Examiner
New date set for PCYC Nations of Origin youth tournament, to return to Port Stephens October 5-8

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
September 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Hunter River High School students Xanthiah Roach, Brodie Langdon and Jackson Smith will represent Worimi in the PCYC Nations of Origin.

The PCYC has set a new date for its Nations of Origin tournament, which has suffered multiple postponements since 2020 due to COVID-19 and severe weather events across the state.

