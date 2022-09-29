Jasmin Kaschan is known to her loved ones for being full of energy and the joker of the family, but now she's facing the toughest journey of her life.
The 22 year-old Nelson Bay mother of two was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer on September 8, turning her world upside down in a matter of weeks.
"She's always been full of energy and she is the funniest person ever, so it's heart-breaking watching her go downhill so quickly," her sister Jayde Kaschan said.
"It's taking a toll on her."
In the lead up to Jasmin's diagnosis, Ms Kaschan said her sister found a lump on her breast when she was pregnant with her now four-month old daughter, Luella.
"She just put it down to 'I'm about to have a baby, it could be a blocked milk duct', because she's 22 and there's no way she thought it could be cancer," Ms Kaschan said.
"But unfortunately she never mentioned it so we've only found this out these last couple of weeks."
She said in the six weeks leading up to Jasmin's life-changing news, her sister was experiencing shortness of breath and struggled to look after Luella and her two year-old son Lincoln.
"She lives in a two-storey house and she was struggling to get up and down the stairs, so now she's staying at mum's because unfortunately she's not very mobile at the moment," Ms Kaschan said.
She's 22... there's no way she thought it could be cancer.- Jasmin's sister, Jayde Kaschan.
"She started getting pain on her right side which got worse and she was so tired but she put it down to having two kids with a newborn that doesn't sleep."
Ms Kaschan said Jasmin got to a point where her shortness of breath was unbearable and her family advised her to see a doctor.
"She was so bad, she was in the shower one morning and she called mum because she couldn't breathe and she had to sit down in the shower," sher said.
"And that's when we as her family were like 'Something is wrong, you need to go see a doctor'," she said.
Things progressed quickly with Jasmin seeing a GP on Monday, September 5 and by the Tuesday she was sent for blood tests and scans.
"Wednesday nothing really happened but then Thursday she got the call [that said] 'When are you able to come in?' And they told her to bring a support person," Ms Kaschan said.
Doctors broke the news to Jasmin that her scans had shown a couple of lumps in her breast, a lymph node under her arm and the liver.
"We found out it's spread to both of her shoulders, her hips and her spine," Ms Kaschan said.
"She was admitted to hospital within the week and chemo began straight away."
Ms Kaschan said she couldn't believe the news and how quickly her sister has deteriorated.
"Since we found out it was cancer it happened so quick and it's heartbreaking watching her, especially not being able to pick up her daughter because it hurts her so much."
Jasmin is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Newcastle's Mater Hospital once a week and Ms Kaschan said their mum, Sonya, has given up work to care for her.
"Doctors have told her she's not allowed to drive, so I'm taking her to her appointments and mum has given up work for six months because it's unknown of what it's going to be like," Ms Kaschan said.
"Jasmin can hardly get out of bed to go to the toilet and she's got two young kids to look after."
Ms Kaschan said her sister is also on maternity leave from her job at Coles Salamander Bay which is coming to an end, meaning she will no longer be earning an income.
"And she is still paying rent despite not being able to live in her home," she added.
Fortunately Jasmin's work family have rallied behind her with her manager Felicity Turner creating a Go Fund Me page and a raffle to assist with her medical and living costs.
At the time of publishing, the Go Fund Me page has raised a total of $36,619 out of a $50,000 target goal.
"Felicity has organised a fundraiser and reached out to all the businesses in the community if they'd like to donate - everyone has been absolutely amazing," Ms Kaschan said.
"We are just so grateful because honestly it's blown me away. It's absolutely amazing how everyone has come together and offered to help."
With Breast Cancer Awareness in October, Ms Kaschan said her sister's diagnosis resonates with the importance of getting breast check ups.
"Even myself, I said to my GP should we be getting checked, and the response was 'Not until you're 40 unless you have concerns'," she said.
"But now this has happened it should be made aware it can happen to anyone at any age, like Jasmin is 22."
Ms Kaschan wanted to push and encourage young women to do their checks once a month because "it can get you at any age".
