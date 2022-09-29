Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Nelson Bay's Jasmin Kaschan diagnosed with stage four breast cancer at age 22

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 29 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once a happy, healthy young mum Jasmin Kaschan with her two year-old son Lincoln and four-month old daughter Luella, is now facing the toughest journey of her life. Picture supplied

Jasmin Kaschan is known to her loved ones for being full of energy and the joker of the family, but now she's facing the toughest journey of her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.