The ways marine life in Port Stephens are adapting to survive climate change will be the topic of a talk in Salamander Bay this month, led by the scientists who are studying the fascinating changes.
NSW Department of Primary Industries research scientist Dr Tom Davis will delve into flood impacts on habitats in the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park while Fisheries scientist Dr Tom Davis will speak on the ways sea slugs have evolved over time at a free Marine Discovery Talk at Tomaree Library on Wednesday, October 12.
"Kelp beds are underwater forests that provide important habitats for fish, crayfish and abalone along Australia's southern shoreline," Dr Davis said.
"Severe floods in March 2021 caused extensive damage to marine habitats, especially kelp beds, in Port Stephens.
"Over 50 per cent of the kelp in Port Stephens was wiped out by this flood, but a substantial recovery has occurred since then.
"At the Marine Discovery Talks, I will delve into the research being conducted by DPI to identify the causes of kelp losses in Port Stephens and to examine kelp recovery since the floods."
Record rainfall and flooding in March 2021 stripped the reefs and shallows around Nelson Bay of kelp, seagrass and sponges and pushed already struggling species of soft corals and marine animals such as the White's Seahorse even further to the brink of extinction.
The Examiner reported in September 2021 that divers had begun seeing signs of new life across the Port's decimated underwater habitat, including the return of baby kelp, or recruits, of Ecklonia radiata in the shallows around the Bay, but that it was slow progress.
Kelp research in Port Stephens has been funded under the NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy.
Dr Nimbs' Marine Discovery Talk will focus on defensive strategies in marine sea slugs, or nudibranch.
The Fisheries scientist said sea slugs are a highly diverse group of "colourful and weird species" that are sought after by underwater photographers and divers.
"Sea slugs are also important as indicator species, being highly sensitive to ecological change," he said.
"Nudibranchs and other sea slugs have done away with the familiar gastropod shell, opting instead for an unconstrained life as potentially vulnerable, soft-bodied meals.
"Despite this, they go about their lives with little fear of being eaten.
"In this talk, I will take the audience on a journey to explore the wide diversity of adaptations that this well-known group of marine animals have evolved to compensate for the absence of a protective shell.
"I am looking forward to talking to local residents about the complex biology of some of Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park's most loved inhabitants."
Anyone wishing to learn more about the Port's underwater world is invited to attend the Marine Discovery Talk, which will be held in the Waratah Room at Tomaree Library and Community Centre.
Dr Davis will talk first at 6.30pm followed by Dr Nimbs at 7.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.