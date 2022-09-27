Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: Celebrate one of Port Stephens' pioneer industries with me in Karuah

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:12pm, first published September 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The oyster industry in full swing in 1973. Flagship 'Stella Maris' heads the fleet at Oyster Cove in Port Stephens.

Around 10 years ago I published a book that had taken nearly four years to write.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.