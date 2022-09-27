Around 10 years ago I published a book that had taken nearly four years to write.
Oysterman - The World's Biggest Oyster Farm tells of a time in Port Stephens when we were regarded by many as a leader in the farming and marketing of Sydney Rock oysters.
From as far back as the late 1800s, naturally growing oysters were emerging as a possible source for an industry to develop.
History shows that is exactly what unfolded right through until the mid-1980s when disaster struck.
A non-Indigenous oyster, the Pacific oyster, entered the local system and continued to grow aggressively on and over the existing racks.
The larger and faster maturing Pacific was considered by some as a feral oyster to be eradicated while others in the industry believed that it was impossible to eliminate and supported the growth and sale of the infiltrator.
These were turbulent times which split the local oyster growing community down the middle.
The many oyster farmers, their families and the Worimi work force that I met in writing that book were the most fantastic, resilient people one could ever meet.
I was privileged to have met them and to share their life stories.
Growing oysters has never been easy with numerous challenges just around the corner.
Still the industry continues and will be celebrated at this year's Oyster and Timber Festival to be held in Karuah on Saturday, October 15.
I'll be there and I'm hoping you can join me to support an industry and the great people that pioneered the growth and development of Port Stephens.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.