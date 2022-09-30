Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Newcastle District Cricket Association bowled over by growth of the women's game as competition expands to 14 teams and two divisions

By Renee Valentine
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club representatives at the NDCA 2022-23 season launch at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday. Sophie Frith (Charlestown), Jemma Astley (Stockton) and Emma-Jayne Howe (Waratah) in back row. Front, Aili Martin (Nelson Bay), Alexis Bridge (Warners Bay), Peta Salter (Merewether) and Kirsten Smith (City). Picture by Simone De Peak

Nelson Bay Cricket Club don't yet have a team in the rapidly expanding Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) women's midweek competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.