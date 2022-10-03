Two Port Stephens animal sanctuaries and another two holiday parks have been recognised as being among the state's best.
Oakvale Wildlife Park at Salt Ash, BIG4 Ingenia Holidays Soldiers Point and the One Mile-based Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary and Ingenia Holidays have been named as finalists in the prestigious NSW Tourism Awards for 2022.
They are among 81 finalists who represent the best of NSW's tourism industry.
"The NSW Tourism Awards are a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of the NSW tourism industry over the past 12 months and is a reflection of the hard work of the thousands of tourism operators across the state," NSW Tourism Industry Council senior director, Paula Martin, said.
"Domestic tourism is definitely on the rise with many operators telling us that their forward bookings are at capacity as Australians seek out authentic and unique experiences.
"It is impressive to see the number of operators and regions who made the most of lockdowns and restricted travel to build new visitor experiences in anticipation of the return of international travel and worked together to attract domestic visitors to their regions."
Winners of the 25 award categories and two individual awards will be announced at a gala awards night in Sydney on November 17.
Each of the winners will then represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards.
Oakvale was the Port's sole representative in the 2021 tourism awards where it took out the top gong in tourist attractions at the state level and went on to win bronze at the Australian Tourism Awards.
A full list of the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards finalists can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.