Revised dates and format for Sail Port Stephens 2023 as regatta gets bigger and better

September 30 2022 - 10:00pm
Big changes are ahead for Sail Port Stephens with the event to be broken up in three sections run over April and May, 2023.

Sail Port Stephens is revamping its event schedule and revising dates for racing in 2023, having outgrown the previous week-long format that remained largely unchanged since its inception.

