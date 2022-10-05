House of the Week: 43 Gawul Circuit, Corlette

This is the pinnacle of luxury living in the very heart of Corlette.
Perched on a corner block facing south-east boasting beautiful treetop ocean views, enveloped by manicured lawns and garden beds with side access, this home really has it all.
Step through the grand entrance to open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with polished floorboards, modern downlights and glass sliding doors to capture the views from nearly every angle.
Overlooking the striking lap pool, the kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking and integrated dishwasher.
Setting the benchmark for indulgent outdoor entertaining, the residence has multiple undercover dining areas which merge perfectly with the stunning backdrop.
There are four bedrooms and a generous study, all with ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes. The master wing has a private balcony, walk-in wardrobe and spacious en suite bathroom.
Store your cars, fishing equipment and gardening tools in the double lock-up garage, and park your boat or caravan to the side of the home.
Bagnalls Beach is a 750m walk away and Dutchmans Beach 1.5km.
