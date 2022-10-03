A light will be shone on Port Stephens' escalating rates of homelessness at an event that will raise funds for one of the services battling to help vulnerable and at risk residents.
The Yacaaba Centre will be the recipients of funds raised through a screening of independent social impact film Some Happy Days at Nelson Bay Cinema on Wednesday, October 26.
With more residents than ever before becoming homeless due to domestic violence, family and relationship breakdown and financial difficulties, Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson said the community needed to stand together to help those who are in such difficult situations.
"In the past few years, we have seen an increase in demand for our services, with housing affordability the main concern," she said.
"Many people who have never previously experienced hardship are now requesting services. The funds raised at this event will go towards assisting these clients ease the financial burden where possible."
Figures from Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Centre, the LGA's sole government funded homelessness service, shows a marked increase in homeless rates in the past three years.
Between January 1 and December 31, 2019 the service saw 384 clients. Of those, 107 were male, 277 were female, 53 were children (under 18) and 22 were over 55 years old.
According to the service, of the 384 clients they saw in 2019, 68 were from the Tomaree Peninsula, 125 reported being homeless due to domestic violence, 83 due to family or relationship breakdown and 168 because of financial difficulties.
These figures almost doubled in just the first nine months of 2022.
Between January 1 and September 1 the service saw 571 clients. Of that figure, 262 were male, 308 female, one "other", 192 children and 54 people over 55 years of age.
The service reported that of the 571 people they helped, 97 were from the Tomaree Peninsula, 165 were homeless due to DV, 144 due to family and relationship breakdown and 166 because of financial difficulties.
The Yacaaba Centre is a not-for-profit organisation that provides counselling support, information and advocacy to those who are at imminent risk of homelessness or are homeless or have mental health concerns.
It works with Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services to assist residents facing homelessness.
The Yacaaba Centre secured a Port Stephens Council grant to host the film screening.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said it was great to see funds from the community funding program, for events that create a social outcome for the community, supporting the Yacaaba Centre.
"We're coming out of a world-wide pandemic and the knock-on effects for many are still ongoing. This fundraiser is helping our community to connect and assisting a local support centre to continue to do very important work in our area," he said.
Some Happy Day follows Tina, a homeless woman in desperate search of a better life, who meets Frances, a social worker with troubles of her own.
During a single day, their lives interweave, revealing unsettling connections that lead to change and redemption.
The film was written and directed by Catherine Hill, originally from Newcastle.
Her first ever film, Some Happy Day is a passion project inspired by her 20-year experience working as a case manager and crisis worker with marginalised and often homeless men and women.
Ms Hill will participate in a Q&A after the screening, with Ms Simpson and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington.
Ms Washington has been an advocate for finding solutions to the worsening housing crisis in Port Stephens, which is being exacerbated by cost-of-living pressures.
"A fundamental part of a safe, prosperous, and humane society is a place to call home," Ms Washington said.
"Right now, too many people in Port Stephens do not have a home. They are sleeping on the street, living in tents and cars, or endlessly couch surfing.
"There is a housing and homelessness crisis in Port Stephens, and I fear it is going to get much worse."
Tickets to see Some Happy Day at Nelson Bay Cinemas on October 26 cost $30, which includes a glass of sparkling wine and a Sharp + Co cheese plate.
Doors open at 6pm.
Tickets are on sale now and can be online from trybooking.com/CCVDU or by calling the Yacaaba Centre on (02) 4984 2176.
All proceeds raised from the film screening will go to the Yacaaba Centre.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
