Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology warns of severe wet weather to finish off the school holidays.
On Monday the bureau issued an updated warning about widespread rain for eastern Australia.
Meteorologist Jonathan How said for many communities the rain would mean an increased flood risk, with falls stretching from northern Australia through to the east coast of NSW.
By Friday night this weather system could bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to "much of NSW".
"Significant rain and storms are expected to move over the eastern states from late Tuesday," the bureau statement said.
"By Wednesday morning, rain is expected to move further east into Queensland, central NSW, South Australia, and Victoria, with widespread showers and storms peaking in the afternoon and evening.
"There will be moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW, Victoria, and possibly Tasmania and southern Queensland."
For Hunter residents this means rain will land locally by Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers for the region.
By the weekend the rainfall is forecast to be heavy with much of the Lower Hunter, which includes the Port Stephens and Dungog areas, expected to cop between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain.
The Bureau is monitoring the rainfall closely and will update this forecast and warnings as the week progresses.
Communities should stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and follow advice of emergency services.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
