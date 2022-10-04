Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Port Stephens Council officially unveils Stuart Park's $1.2m upgrades at a special event in Hinton

Updated October 4 2022 - 7:59am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hinton residents have welcomed the addition of new facilities at the popular Stuart Park sportsground.

A Hinton sportsground that turns into a safe haven in times of crisis has received $1.2 million worth of upgrades, which were officially unveiled on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.