A Hinton sportsground that turns into a safe haven in times of crisis has received $1.2 million worth of upgrades, which were officially unveiled on Tuesday.
Stuart Park has received new amenities, kiosk, change room facilities, uni-sex shared bathrooms, a standalone kiosk and an accessible public toilet.
"This facility is a really important addition for the people of Hinton who use Stuart Park on a regular basis," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"The park is now equipped to host more events and visitors to the hinterland - like what we've done here today to officially open the site. The space is a benefit to both the wider community and local businesses."
The Stuart Park project and one to upgrade the existing multipurpose sports amenities at Boyd Oval, Medowie was first announced in 2020.
The projects, worth a combined $2.6 million, was funded by Port Stephens Council and developer contributions.
Cr Palmer officially opened the upgraded sportsground and facilities on October 4, alongside residents and representatives from sporting clubs and emergency services.
The opening featured a Welcome to Country by Worimi elder Uncle John Ridgeway, barbecue cooked by the Hinton Hornets, a cake cutting ceremony, and a free rugby league skills clinic run by the West Tigers.
As part of the upgrade project, thew council also used cash from its PS2020 projects fund to upgrade the heritage-listed grandstand.
"We've given the grandstand a much needed upgrade - including a new roof, new gutters, drainage and fresh coat of paint," Cr Palmer said.
"The tank at the entrance of Stuart Park has also been treated to a makeover, with local artist Jenny McCracken painting a spectacular mural of the Royal Spoonbill - a bird often seen as you enter the park."
Cr Palmer said it was great to have representatives from the emergency services join them on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the grounds.
"During the floods, this space proved invaluable, with our local emergency services providing sandbags and sand for those that needed it. We also kept the new amenities open for the community to use as needed during this time," he said.
The council's capital works section manager Phil Miles said the Stuart Park upgrade was designed by the council's own structures and landscaping team.
"The planning and construction of these facilities saw a number of important parties working together to honour the heritage and idyllic environment of Stuart Park," Mr Miles said.
"These brand new amenities and kiosk were designed to complement the natural, quaint and historic setting offered by the site, but also be modern and robust enough to withstand the frequent use of sporting and community groups."
The council is in the initial stages of drafting the 'Hinterland' place plan to make sure "we identify the Hinton community's values, priorities and unique local character", Cr Palmer said.
"This week is also Placemaking Action Week, which is celebrated globally and is a chance for us to focus on continuing to work in partnership to improve the liveability and wellbeing of those that live, work and visit Port Stephens," he said.
