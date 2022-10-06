A Tanilba Bay Public School tennis team are gearing up for regionals after a successful outing at the Todd Woodbridge Cup.
Two Tanilba Bay teams were entered into the prestigious primary school tennis event for years 3 and 4 students, which was for the first time held in Port Stephens, at the Tilligerry Tennis courts, on September 16.
Tanilba's Team A, consisting of boys Kye Spence, Nixon Cross, Finn Duckett and Leo Kirby and girls Mila McIntosh, Latia Harvey, Harmony Antione and Aysha Wilson, came away with a win and will move to the regional playoffs in Maitland on October 20.
After three rounds Team A secured 80 points to top their pool (the runners up finished with 67 points).
Schools from Scone, Stroud, Singleton, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Maitland and Port Stephens are expected to attend the regional playoff.
The top two schools from the regional event will be invited to the Cup's state tinal at Sydney Olympic Park in November.
Foreshore Tennis coach James Bellette, who hosted the Todd Woodbridge Cup event in September, said it was a "really successful day".
"A lot of kids were trying their hand at tennis for the very first time, which was great to see," he said.
Next on the calendar for Foreshore Tennis is the interclub championships on October 23, with up to 80 children from across its five tennis venues in Port Stephens expected to participate.
Then it will be the Battle of the Bay, a competition for Port Stephens years 5 and 6 students, which is scheduled for the Fingal Bay tennis courts on November 25.
