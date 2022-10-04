Maitland cricket start delayed for 3rd, 4th and 5th grades

Maitland and District Cricket Association has set the start of the cricket season back by one week for third, fourth and fifth grades to allow clubs more time to fill teams.
Matches in first and second grades, in which Raymond Terrace has teams entered, and B and C grades in the one-day comp start as scheduled this Saturday, October 8.
MDCA president Mark Warland said the season for third, fourth and fifth grades will now start on October 15.
Warland said the change in start date would mean the competitions starting back on January 14 a week earlier after the Christmas break.
He said the release of draws had been delayed by teething problems with the PlayHQ system being employed for scores and statistics across cricket competitions this season.
They are expected to be online on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The competition will also start with first grade grounds Robins Oval and Lorn Park as well as Max McMahon Oval out of action.
Robins Oval will not be available for the first three weeks and City United's home games will be played at Louth Park.
No games will be possible for at least the first six weeks at Lorn Park and home games will be played at Bolwarra.
Max McMahon Oval is not expected to be in action for the first half of the season.
Warland said scheduling issues had meant that it was not simply a case of allowing teams to play away fixtures first up, so alternate venues had to be found.
"Due to clubs sharing grounds there are a couple of venue clashes we need to rectify but these will be done as we go," he said.
The junior competition is scheduled to start on October 15 for Division 1 in Under-14 and Under-16s and Saturday, October 22 for Division 2 in those age groups and all other age groups.
