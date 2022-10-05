A busy long weekend in Nelson Bay without the Victoria Parade footbridge has put traffic and pedestrian safety concerns in the spotlight but Port Stephens Council remains adamant that the structure will not return.
Seeing people jumping over the concrete barrier in the middle of Victoria Parade to cross the road, right underneath where the pedestrian bridge was once positioned, was one concern retailers shared with the council in their renewed calls to reinstall the structure.
However, the council has remained firm on its decision not to fix the bridge and reinstall it as previously planned due to "excessive" repair costs.
"The repair and replacement of the Nelson Bay footbridge and ongoing maintenance costs will overall cost more than the removal," John Maretich, the council's asset section manager, said.
"Council is yet to seek quotes to confirm pricing. The Nelson Bay Public Domain Plan future works include the removal of the footbridge.
"Proposed works are beyond maintenance and repair works are needed. There are currently no grants available for pedestrian bridge repairs."
Peter Sutherland, a Nelson Bay business owner of 22 years, was one of 20 retailers that meet with council staff at Nelson Towers on Friday, September 30.
He said more questions were raised at the meeting including why the council had not sought a second opinion on repair costs, whether they had tendered for the work and or considered the flow-on effect its removal has had on trade and traffic flow in the town centre.
Mr Sutherland, owner of the Almost Nothing Over 22 Dollar store, said in addition to seeing people dodge cars to cross Victoria Parade, more were using the crossing at the lights which was causing traffic to constantly backup past the police station on one side and the foreshore playground on the other.
"The traffic has been bad enough the past couple of days, what's it going to be like in summer," he said.
"The bridge's removal has completely changed the way traffic moves in the town - foot and car traffic. I don't think the council has considered all the effects taking it down has had."
Alan Bridge, owner of Pizazz Boutique in Nelson Bay, agreed and said the removal of the footbridge "compounds traffic flow issues" in the town.
Mr Maretich said the meeting was an opportunity for businesses to "seek clarity about council's position with the footbridge and voice their concerns".
"Hearing business thoughts in this setting allows us to ensure future works can address concerns and answer questions," he said.
The bridge, which from 1988 connected Apex Park to the Nelson Bay town centre via the Nelson Towers, was removed for inspection for the first time ever on April 27 and was due to be replaced in August.
According to the council, inspections found structural defects in the concrete bridge, the stairs and its support structures.
While a figures have not been confirmed by the council, Mr Sutherland said staff told them at the meeting it could cost $200,000-$400,000 to fix the bridge and $50,000-$100,000 to remove the remaining structures.
A survey was launched by the council in August seeking feedback from businesses on parking and pedestrian changes in the Nelson Bay town centre, including how the removal of the footbridge has affected them.
According to the council, there was 67 responses to the Nelson Bay parking and pedestrian survey.
Twenty eight of those respondents had used the bridge daily and 44 felt that pedestrian access was inadequate without the bridge.
"Those in favour of the bridge's removal thought that removing it opened up the area and improved the look and feel of the space, whilst reducing litter and anti-social behaviour," Janelle Gardner, the council's communications section manager, said.
"Those against the removal of the footbridge cited the access to the shops in Nelson Towers and the reduction of foot traffic for those businesses, as well as pedestrian safety as the major reasons they wanted the bridge repaired and returned."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.