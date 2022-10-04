Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sunny spring weather across October long weekend brings visitors to Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
October 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a period of "frustrating" COVID and wet weather interruptions, a string of sunny days across the long weekend, right in the middle of the school holiday, has provided a welcome visitation boost to Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.