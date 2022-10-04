After a period of "frustrating" COVID and wet weather interruptions, a string of sunny days across the long weekend, right in the middle of the school holiday, has provided a welcome visitation boost to Port Stephens.
"Very busy" is how Bay businesses described their October long weekend, while Port Stephens police described it as "quiet".
"Everyone was reasonably well behaved," Chief Inspector Rob Post said.
"There was one instance where some young people were ejected from a ute on Stockton Beach. They will be issued infringement notices. Other than that, it was a pretty quiet weekend."
An 18-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with a head injury from Stockton Beach on Saturday after falling from the back of the ute.
A car crash at Morpeth in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing a 37-year-old man, was one of eight separate fatal road incidents recorded across the state on the Labor Day long weekend. Three pedestrians were also killed.
A spokeswoman from Oakfield Ranch Camels said long weekend was "very busy" despite them facing challenges operating out of the lower Birubi Beach carpark.
"Recent rain events once again inundated the carpark, which meant we had to set up at a slightly different site to usual, plus it made it difficult for our patrons to reach us - they sometimes had to walk through water," she said.
"More rain is expected... at the weekend which will mean we will lose at least another three days of trading in the next week if not more. It has been a frustrating time coming out of COVID only to have the weather so against us.
"However, people are in great form. They seem excited to be out and about once again so the vibe is good when we are operating."
Janet Mackintosh, owner of Jetty Gelato in Shoal Bay, reported having a bumper weekend of trade.
"The busiest long weekend we've had," she said. "Great weather in the middle of school holidays combined with a long weekend really helped. We had a good mix of travellers and people up from Newcastle."
The gelato store, which operates on the corner of Shoal Bay Road, opened in December 2021.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.