I'd like to share with you some photos (pictured) of the potholes in our area at Mallabula.
I read the story "Port's potholes a council priority" (Examiner, News, September 8) about how they are dedicated to fixing the potholes.
I live in Mallabula. From the moment you drive into Lemon Tree Passage road, the roads in the area from Salt Ash are riddled with dangerous potholes.
Myself and my partner have been in contact with Port Stephens Council about the potholes out the front of our property and we get the same answers each time saying they have put in a job order for them to be fixed.
This has been ongoing for nearly three weeks now and the potholes are still there.
It seems that the people of Tilligerry Peninsula are the forgotten ones.
Something needs to be done before someone gets seriously hurt or someone's vehicle gets gets seriously damaged.
So Port Stephens Council wants a huge rate increase.
Perhaps the council should live within its means instead of spending on projects such as a couple of million dollars on a cultural centre at Birubi or ripping out a perfectly functional playground at Little Beach to replace it with an "inclusive" one.
These things should be done as low priority and long after our roads that are decidedly dangerous.
It is unbelievable that Ryan Palmer and his council have again put forward a special rate variation increase of nearly 30 per cent, which is permanent.
The mayor again has no mandate for this, and the increase is totally out of line with residents' incomes.
The council needs to find other ways to fund services or they need to be reduced.
There are other options for finding the required funding.
For example, how about a levy on sand mining in the area.
This industry takes huge amounts of resources from an area into a booming building trade.
It has huge impact on our natural resources and on the use of our roads.
Reading the Letters to the Editor section of the Examiner on September 29 and other editions since February 2021, when I became a ratepayer of this area, the lack of transparency from Port Stephens Council as an entity is astounding to me.
Now the Mayor wants Champaign budget on beer man's wages to fund his luxuries (his mayoral vehicle) by selling off residential blocks of land, upping our rates and cutting back basic services.
My local park has not had a mower on it since May and even then the job was only half done.
There appears to be some controversy regarding the proposed Ascent Building at Nelson Bay. On this issue, I think the council is at least considering the feelings of the ratepayers. As Ernest To suggests in his letter (September 29), with only one road in and one road out, an already traffic congested area the CBD of Nelson Bay already is, the situation will only get worse.
Urban growth is a natural extension of population growth, but there has to be a balance.
I urge ratepayers, lobby their councillors, lobby the local member and write to the developer and advise him that his current proposal is not welcome in Nelson Bay.
Do it before it is too late.
