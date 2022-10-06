No longer will the terms 'hostel' and 'nursing home' be used at Harbourside Haven with buildings in the residential aged care village now named after some of the people who have shaped its 40-year history.
Gerry Mohan, board chairman of Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care, the not-for-profit organisation behind Harbourside Haven, said the changes better reflected the model of "person-centred care" that it provides rather than using outdated and clinical terms that even the Department of Health has stopped using.
The renaming of the village to Harbourside Haven Gardens and the hostels to Les Johnson House, Carter House and Richardson House reinstated a sense of "home" in the village, where more than 230 live, while paying tribute to its "long and proud history", Mr Mohan said.
Les Johnson House has been named after former parliamentarian and supporter of PSVCAC, Les Johnson who died in 2015.
He supported the building, securing federal government funds and the land at Shoal Bay where Harbourside Haven Gardens is located.
Carter House is named after Mollie and Barrie Carter, residents of Fingal Haven Village since 1998 and tireless contributors and volunteers at PSVCAC.
Barrie is a life member of the company and Mollie is the president of the Fingal Haven Craft Group which has raised money over the years for the Bill King Aged Care Facility.
Richardson House has been named for Bart Richardson, a WWII veteran and 10-year resident of Harbourside Haven before his death in 2017.
The Carters joined friends and family of Mr Richardson, including granddaughter Louise Rice who joined via video livestream, and Mr Johnson in Shoal Bay on September 29 where an official renaming ceremony took place.
Mr Johnson's wife, Marion, said her husband would have loved the hostel being named after him.
Bob Martin, the only living member of the foundation PSVCAC board, spoke of his support of the name change and the need for aged care villages.
Les Johnson House - formerly the nursing home
