Bart Richardson was a resident of Harbourside Haven Village for more than 20 years. He was an inspiration to the many people he came into contact with. In the Army where he was captured by the Japanese, in his working life in and around Port Stephens and in the Harbourside Haven Village where he was a prominent advocate for other residents. In 2011 Bart was elected the prestigious 'Eminent Resident' in recognition of his contribution to residents. Bart passed away in March 2017 at the age of 97.