Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Council eligible to apply for Crown Land Flood Recovery funding

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Stephens is among 62 local government areas across NSW that can now apply for a share of $15 million in grant funding to repair Crown land damaged during the recent floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.