Bobbi Law and Olivia Higgins have become the role models that they never had growing up, showing rugby league-loving girls from their hometowns of Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace that they too can go far in the sport.
The Port Stephens pair are NRLW premiers this week after helping the Newcastle Knights storm to a 32-12 grand final win against Parramatta at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
"It feels surreal," Law said of the feat. "But it's a really awesome feeling."
Law, 25, only took up rugby league in 2019 as part of Newcastle's premiership-winning NSWRL women's side.
She grew up playing touch football and rugby union as "rugby league wasn't really an option", but after playing a nines competition she fell in love with the sport and hasn't looked back.
After playing two seasons with the Sydney Roosters, the centre was among seven Hunter-based players who signed with the Newcastle Knights for their inaugural NRLW campaign in 2021 and returned for 2022.
In only their second season in the women's competition, the Knights saved their best performance for last, clinching the title with a commanding display to end a trophy drought dating back to 2001, when Andrew Johns led Newcastle to victory against the Eels in the decider.
In doing so, the Knights women completed a remarkable rise from wooden spooners in their inaugural season to champions barely six months later.
"The first season was a big learning curve, not only for the players but the club. We did some off-season recruiting, got new coaching staff, stuck to our guns this season and here we are," Law said.
"From day one we all knew we were building something special. It's so awesome that it's come off. We trusted the process and we're grand final winners."
Higgins, from Raymond Terrace, has contributed to her family's legacy by winning a Newcastle rugby league premiership like her dad Craig and brothers Liam and Luke.
The hooker, 30, started her own journey in the sport five years ago with Newcastle RL club Souths in ladies league tag before joining the tackle ranks.
Between 2019 and 2021 she tasted success in the NSW Women's Premiership, starting with CRL Newcastle before back-to-back efforts for the Central Coast Roosters.
Earlier this year she was called up to the NRLW ranks, debuting for the Sydney Roosters and savouring a title before returning home to join the Knights for the second season of 2022 and ultimately claiming a second premiership.
Telstra has committed to donating $5000 to the junior club nominated by each player from the grand final winning team.
Law and Higgins have nominated the Nelson Bay Marlins and Raymond Terrace Roosters junior rugby league clubs to receive the funds.
"From day one it's been part of our culture to look after and support community," Law said. "I am in a position where I can give back to my community. Hopefully this can create opportunities for girls in Nelson Bay."
Law said it was "really exciting" to become a role model for young girls, and to contribute to forging pathways in the sport for them.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
