Rain poured on participants of the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament when it returned to Port Stephens last week but after two years of cancellations and postponements, the fact the show went on at all was enough for everyone.
Close to 700 young people from across NSW converged on sporting fields and courts in Raymond Terrace, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Cessnock last week for the tournament.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said he had been excited to welcome Nations of Origin back after its postponement since 2019 due to COVID-19 and then flooding earlier this year.
"This is a unique event, bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across our state to compete, learn and make new friends," he said. "More than 20 nations are represented, including our Worimi people of Port Stephens."
While Nations of Origin is a sport-focused youth event, the program promotes reconciliation, education, sharing of culture and cultural identity.
Sporting teams combine Indigenous and non-Indigenous students who must attain an 80 per cent school attendance rate to be able to participate.
PCYC NSW chief executive officer Dominic Teakle said Nations of Origin highlights cultural reconciliation, education, leadership and Indigenous pride.
"Over the past seven years, the event has seen huge success," he said. "The last tournament that ran in 2019 saw the engagement of over 1400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across NSW.
"The event is only possible thanks to the support of over 300 volunteer supervisors, managers, coaches and trainers, who work with teams in the lead up to, and during, the event."
Cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Nations of Origin was meant to be held in June-July 2021 but was postponed due to a virus outbreak in Sydney and the tightening of restrictions at the time.
It was set to move to the September school holiday that year but was postponed to July 2022. However, widespread flooding across NSW in winter saw the PCYC postpone the tournament yet again due to participants' inability to make the trip to the Hunter Region.
On Wednesday, September 28, a week out from the tournament start date, the PCYC announced that it had been rescheduled to October 5-8.
Originally, the rugby league and netball events of the tournament were due to be held in Salamander Bay and Nelson Bay but were moved back to the traditional location of Raymond Terrace for the October dates.
Gymnastics, a new addition to the tournament this year, was moved from Maitland to Cessnock while Newcastle retained the basketball competition and Lake Macquarie the football fives.
Nations of Origin opened with the rugby league sevens tournament at Lakeside Sporting Complex on October 5. Heavy rain came down on the young flag bearers who flanked officials sitting huddled under umbrellas on Lakeside's No. 1 field during a shortened opening ceremony.
Meanwhile, hundreds of other participants and their supporters sought refuge under the covered stand. Play continued in the rain across October 5 and 6. Despite the cold, wet and muddy conditions, there were plenty of smiles and laughs to be seen.
Worimi entered teams in all five of the sports, with about 100 youths from Port Stephens participating.
Port Stephens police commander, Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey, coached one of Worimi's under-16 boys rugby league teams.
He said it was a "privilege" to have been asked to coach a team in the tournament which also helps police to create relationships with youth and "divert them away from the judicial system".
"I'm really pleased to have an event like this in the [Port Stephens police] command. It was my first time being involved in the event which helps create good, robust relationships with youth. I enjoyed the experience," he said.
Humphrey said his team was filled with a "great bunch of kids" who played well - losing one game away from the "big dance" - across the two days.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
