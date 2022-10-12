Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

PCYC Nations of Origin returns to Raymond Terrace despite downpour

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
October 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Worimi's rugby league players, coaches and support staff at Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace on Wednesday, October 5 for the opening of the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament.

Rain poured on participants of the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament when it returned to Port Stephens last week but after two years of cancellations and postponements, the fact the show went on at all was enough for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.