Port Stephens welcomes return of Nations of Origin

It was an extremely wet start to the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament in Raymond Terrace on Wednesday, but after two years on cancellations and postponements, the fact the show went on was enough for participants.
Rain poured on participants of the opening sporting event, rugby league, at Lakeside Sporting Complex during the opening ceremony and throughout the day.
But that did not dampen the spirits of young participants and officials, with plenty of smiles to be seen.
Nearly 700 young people from across NSW are representing their Aboriginal nation in the tournament this week, running from October 5 to October 8.
Participants are competing over four days in rugby league and netball in Raymond Terrace, Lake Macquarie for the Football Five, Newcastle for basketball and for the first time to Cessnock for gymnastics.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says he's excited to welcome back Nations of Origin to Port Stephens after being postponed since 2019 due to COVID-19 and then flooding earlier this year.
"It's fantastic to see Nations of Origin back in 2022, bigger and better than ever," he said.
"This is a unique event, bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across our state to compete, learn and make new friends.
"More than 20 nations are represented, including our Worimi people of Port Stephens. I'd like to welcome all participants to our beautiful Port Stephens and wish all the best of luck for the tournament."
PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said Nations of Origin highlights cultural reconciliation, education, leadership and Indigenous pride.
"Over the past seven years, the event has seen huge success. The last tournament that ran in 2019 saw the engagement of over 1400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across NSW participating in the multi-faceted program," Mr Teakle said.
"Teams representing their Aboriginal Nations participate in netball, rugby league and football fives tournaments.
"There's 1400 players and over 180 event and team volunteers, between the ages of 10 and 21, who come together from across NSW to support the event.
"The event is only possible thanks to the support of over 300 volunteer supervisors, managers, coaches and trainers, who work with teams in the lead up to, and during the event."
More to come.
